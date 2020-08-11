191 UP jail inmates test COVID-19 positive

Lucknow, Aug 11 : At least 191 inmates at the Basti district jail in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The latest figure took the overall tally of COVID-19 infected inmates in jails across the state to 1,379.

The Basti inmates were found positive after the health department teams conducted tests on August 9.

There are around 1,400 inmates currently lodged at Basti district jail.

Chief medical officer, Basti, A.K. Gupta, said on Monday night that preliminary investigations have revealed that an infected person who had gone to distribute medicines, might have led to the spread inside the jail premises.

“All have been isolated inside the prison in separate barracks, while eight others who are older inmates have been shifted to the district hospital,” he said.

Also on Monday, 56 inmates at the Bareilly jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, 128 inmates had tested positive in Jhansi jail and 228 in Ballia jail.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.