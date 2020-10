New Delhi, Oct 13 : The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will operate 196 pairs of special trains from October 20 to November 30 in view of the festive season and consequent high demand for confirmed rail tickets.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said in a statement that the timings of these trains will be issued by zonal railways in the coming days.

On Monday, the Northern Railway announced 40 more trains, including the Shatabdi Express, Duranto and Rajdhani Express.

–IANS

aks/tsb