1st batch of MBBS students inaugurated at GMC Doda

New Delhi, Feb 27 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the first batch of MBBS students at Government Medical College located in J&K’s Doda in the virtual presence of Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha.

Singh said, “The commencement of session of first batch of MBBS students at GMC, Doda was a historic achievement since it fulfilled the aspirations of the people and would lead to medical and educational advancement of people in the region.”

GMC Doda will not only provide better healthcare facilities to Doda district but also to the entire region of Chenab Valley, he said adding that J&K now has seven sanctioned GMC’s out of which five have started to work in full swing and with the current pace of development, J&K will soon become a harbinger of change in achieving the vision of ‘New India’ and ‘Swasth Bharat’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

While elaborating about the developments in the far-flung areas of J&K with a special reference to Chenab valley, the minister said that various developmental projects that are being undertaken would empower people in changing their destinies since they would no longer feel backward due to lack of infrastructure or connectivity.

Singh also mentioned that improvements in the physical infrastructure in last few years in the region had been a catalyst for improving the health and educational status of Doda district.

