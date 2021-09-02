2.5 kg heroin worth Rs 17.5cr seized in Guwahati

Guwahati: Four days after the Guwahati Police seized 1.824 kilograms of heroin from two places here, they made another seizure of 2.5 kg of heroin from a vehicle on Thursday and claimed it to be their biggest drug haul in recent times, a senior officer said.

The Guwahati Police on its official Twitter handle said that the value of the drugs seized on Thursday has been estimated to be Rs 17.5 crore in the international market.

Highly appreciating the force, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Whatever means the drugs mafia may choose to hoodwink Police – they will never succeed… Brilliant act @assampolice.”

Thank you Hon' CM Shri @himantabiswa for your continued support, guidance & encouragement.



As rightly pointed out, Sir, we'll always be one step ahead of the drug mafia & will ensure they’re brought to justice.



The #WarOnDrugs shall continue till we eradicate this menace. https://t.co/vwy4CVLgML — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 2, 2021

Based on an intelligence input, the East Guwahati Police District on Thursday morning intercepted a truck in Jorabat area, which is the entry point of Guwahati from upper Assam and Meghalaya, Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said in a statement.

“On thoroughly searching the vehicle, a total of 205 soap cases of heroin (approximately 2.5 kg) were recovered from inside the oil tank. This is our biggest seizure so far,” he said in a statement.

Two drug peddlers who were in the vehicle have been arrested, the Police Commissioner said.

The duo hail from Nagaland and Manipur, he said.

Meanwhile, a special squad of the city police arrested a 33-year-old lady drug supplier from Shillong on Wednesday.

“She was arrested and brought to Bhangagarh Police Station. Three mobile phones and Rs 35,600 cash were also seized from her. The evidence collected is being examined to unearth linkages,” the Guwahati Police said in another statement.

On August 29, the law enforcers had seized heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 14 crore, from two different places here and arrested eight drug traffickers.