2.71 lakh people in 7 Assam districts still hit by flood

Guwahati, Oct 1 : Even as the third wave of flood situation in Assam slightly improved, 2.71 lakh people in seven of the state’s 33 districts were still suffering on Thursday, disaster management officials said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that of the flood affected people, 1,90,537 people were in central Assam’s Nagaon district.

The officials said that in the ongoing flood, besides the low-lying areas, over 25,307 hectares of crop lands in 426 villages in the seven districts — Nagaon, Barpeta, Biswanath, Hojai, Morigaon, Goalpara, and West Karbi Anglong — have been inundated.

Around 46,000 domesticated animals as well as wild animals, including rhinos in sanctuaries and national parks, were also affected due to the flood, which also damaged many roads, bridges, embankments, government buildings and schools, they added.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Dhubri district and its tributary Kopili, crossed the danger mark in Nagaon district.

The ASDMA officials said that Assam, until early August, witnessed devastating floods that killed 120 people in 22 districts, while 26 others were killed in landslides since May 22.

With a respite in monsoon rains, the situation significantly improved in the first week of August even as 57 lakh people were affected in 5,378 villages in 30 districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam witnessed 11 per cent excess rainfall (1,651.1 mm against average 1,486.2 mm) in the four-month (June-September) monsoon period.

In September, the state recorded 37 per cent excess rainfall (373.8 mm against average 272.4 mm).

