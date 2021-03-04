2 Afghan women held with US dollars worth over Rs 55L at IGI airport

New Delhi: Two women from Afghanistan were caught by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth over Rs 55 lakh in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.

Mahmooda Sediqi and Estorai Qayomi were held for allegedly concealing a total of USD 76,500 (worth about Rs 55.65 lakh) in their respective hand bags and in a sweets box, officials said.

The two were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel separately and just before they were to board a flight to Kabul from terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday around 1:30 PM, they said.

The two “could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency” and hence were handed over to Customs authorities at the airport, a senior CISF officer said.

Source: PTI