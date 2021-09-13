Two arrested for drunken driving after road accident kills 2 in Medchal

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested two on charges of drunken driving and culpable homicide for the road accident they caused killed two people on Medchal highway on Saturday.

A fatal road accident in between Athvelly to Rekula bavi crossroads on NH44 of Medchal Mandal took place on Saturday leaving two dead and four injured.

According to Cyberabad police, the accused, Todeti Balavantha drove his Verna car in a rash and dangerous manner under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, the accused hit the road central median divider and fell on a Pulsar bike and then hit a TATA Ace on the other side of the road.

As a result of this accident, the passenger of the bike, Kusampudi Sudheer and a four-year-old died on the spot. Four others were injured.

The case against the accused was registered in Medchal PS, Cyberabad and is under investigation, according to the police.

The co-passenger of the car and the second accused, Mr Dagilla Laxman, according to the police, knew very well how dangerous it was and could cause serious accidents, allowed the main accused to drive.

Both the accused had allegedly consumed alcohol before driving.

The police stated that this amounts to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Sunday, both the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

“Drunken driving has been the major cause of road accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, the Cyberabad Police have been taking stringent legal action against violators,” the deputy commissioner of traffic police, Cyberabad said in a note.

The police added that the persons who consume alcohol together and allow one of them to drive under the influence of alcohol and travel together will also be prosecuted for the abetment of the crime as per the facts of every case.