2 California wildfires still out-of-control

San Francisco, Oct 4 : Firefighters were continuing to battle two out-of-control wildfires raging in California, which have scorched almost 120,000 acres of land.

In its latest update on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said that the Glass Fire, located in the Napa and Sonoma wine counties, has so far burned 62,360 acres of land and was only 10 per cent contained, reports CNN.

The massive blaze, that erupted on September 27, has also destroyed at least 826 structures and was now threatening another 28,835.

Glass Fire also destroyed several large wineries in the region.

According to a report in the Sacramento Bee newspaper, the Chateau Boswell winery was destroyed, and at least five others suffered damages.

The Restaurant and Meadowood, recognized with three Michelin stars, was also destroyed.

Over 2,600 firefighters were currently trying to contain the blaze, the cause of which is still under probe.

Meanwhile, the second blaze Zogg Fire, located in the Shasta and Tehama counties, has scorched 56,305 acres and was 57 per cent contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

It has destroyed 179 structures and is threatening 101 additional ones.

Zogg Fire, which also erupted on September 27, has claimed the lives of four people, while the reason for its eruption remains unknown, CNN reported.

According to Cal Fire, more than 8,100 wildfires have scorched nearly 4 million acres this fire season.

Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated across the state and at least 30 others have lost ther lives.

Meanwhile, the August Complex, which is burning in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa Counties, has reached 979,386 acres with 51 per cent as of Saturday morning, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The fire is the largest by far in the state’s history, more than 1,500 square miles.

Its reported size continues to grow on a daily basis, and it could conceivably reach 1 million acres by Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

No other fire in state history has reached 500,000 acres.

Meanwhile, the SCU and LNU lightning Complex Fires that are now contained were the third and fourth largest wildfires in California’s history.

They burned for more than six weeks before being 100 per cent contained.

