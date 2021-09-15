Two crore people vaccinated in Telangana so far

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has achieved a significant mile stone in the state in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare informed the media that so far two crore people of the state have been vaccinated successfully.

A press report issued by the Directorate stated that within 165 days, the TRS-led government managed to vaccinate one crore citizens and in the next 78 days, one more crore were vaccinated.

Director public health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao noted that the vaccination drive was made possible owing to the support of line departments, the political and administrative wings in Telangana as well as the participation of the public. He also noted the commitment of field functionaries in the department of health which aided the vaccination drives in making Telangana a COVID-19 free state.

The drive to ensure that all the residents of the state is still on going and COVID-19 protocols are in place for the same.