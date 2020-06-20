2 dead in under-construction bridge collapse in UP’s Etah

By Qayam Published: June 20, 2020, 10:50 am IST

Etah: Two persons died after an under-constructed bridge collapsed at NH-91, Malawan area of Etah district, on Friday.

However, no one is injured in the incident.

District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti said, “Two dead bodies have been recovered from the spot and has been sent to the forensics. When the bridge collapsed, the vehicle was passing under it. No injured persons have been found so far, there was just one vehicle with two people.”

“An FIR will be registered against defaulters and strict action will be taken,” he added.

Source: ANI
