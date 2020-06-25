2 drivers & 3 gunmen of BJP MLA Raja Singh test positive

Hyderabad: BJP lone legislator from Gosha Mahal constituency, T Raja Singh’s two drivers and three gunmens have turned positive for Corona Virus. In a social media message the MLA informed that 2 drivers Satish & Anjaneyulu his Bullet Proof car has been tested positive. While

3 gunmen Satyanarayan, Balram, Sridhar have also been tested Positive.

The reports of 5 gunmen report is pending, though they were tested on 20th June still no report has been received, why this delay the MLA questioned.

Earlier too a gunman of Raja Singh was tested positive upon which the legislator and his family was tested, they all turned negative.