By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 29th September 2020 2:02 pm IST
2 drown in canal in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna: Two persons drowned after accidentally falling into a canal, where they had gone for fishing, in the Krishna district.

According to Vatsavai police station Sub Inspector Someswara Rao, Mahankali Siva (15) and his paternal uncle Mahankali Narayana (38) went for fishing near a canal in Vatsavai Mandal on Monday evening.

Rao said, “Both of them accidentally fell in the canal and drowned. A case of accidental death due to drowning has been filed under the relevant sections of IPC.”

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI

