2 held in Gurugram for betting on Aus vs NZ T-20 match

Gurugram, March 6 : The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly betting on a Twenty-20 cricket match being played between Australia and New Zealand.

The police have recovered three mobile phones, a laptop and a phone charger from their possession.

The accused were arrested from Tikli Road at Badshahpur in Gurugram.

The arrested persons were identified as Inderjeet alias Bintu, a resident of Badshahpur and Jaipal from Khandsa, living in Gurugram.

“Based on inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on a T-20 cricket match being played between Australia and New Zealand on Friday,” said Subhash Boken, Gurugram Police Spokesperson.

According to the police, during the raid they found that one of the accused made entries about the game in a register while his accomplice communicated about the betting rates on the phone.

“A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.