2 held with Rs 1.47 cr and USD 34,000 in Vijayawada

9th September 2020
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Police on Tuesday arrested two people and seized Rs 1.47 crores Indian Currency and USD 34,000 from their possession at Gollapudi in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ch Anand Rao and Ch Haribabu, have been working in a Devi Jewellery Mart, in Narasapuram.

VijayawadaPolice Commissioner B Srinivasulu said, “We intercepted a vehicle at Gollapudi area, on searching, boxes fitted behind the seat containing hawala money of Rs 1.47 crores Indian Currency and USD 34,000 has been seized.”

“It was being illegally transported from Narasapuram town of West Godavari district,” added Srinivasulu.

According to police, both the accused were transporting the money on the instruction of their shop owner Praveen Kumar Jain. They were also to collect some more amounts from four more persons in Vijayawada and take the total amount to his brother Keerti who is residing in Hyderabad.

“The taskforce police handed over the detained persons to Bhavanipuram Police Station cops. The information is given to Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials for further action, B Srinivasulu said. 

Source: ANI
