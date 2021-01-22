2 including juvenile detained for killing elderly woman

Gurugram, Jan 22 : Two men including a juvenile have been detained for the murder of a 65-year-old woman in Gurugram’s Sohna area, the police said, adding that the crime reportedly took place on Friday morning.

According to the police, the investigation team have detained the culprits involved in the crime and are questioning them. Names of the accused will be disclosed after detailed investigation.

Police said the victim’s body, which was lying on the floor, was first noticed by her domestic help inside her house at Kayastha wada colony of Sohna in Gurugram on Friday morning at around 5 a.m. Her head had been slashed brutally with some blunt object and her entire house was ransacked.

A case of robbery and murder was filed at Sohna city police station on Friday.

“Prima facie, it was a case of robbery and murder. The woman was a widow and used to live alone. Her two children have settled abroad,” the police said.

“During questioning it came to fore that one of the accused had been renting in the house of the deceased for some time, so he knew that the woman lives alone in the house and has enough money. He shared this information with his accomplices and they hatched a plan, killed the woman and fled with the jewellery, cash and other belongings of the woman,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

The ACP said the accused were nabbed by a team of Sohna city police station led by Inspector Arvind Kumar after a tip-off from Sohna area on Friday.

“The accused except juvenile will be taken on police remand to recover robbed articles while the further probe is still on,” Sangwan said.

