2 J&K Ghaznavi Force terrorists killed in Poonch encounter

By Hitesh Tikoo

Srinagar, Dec 14 : Two Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terrorists were killed during an encounter that took place in Poonch district. One terrorist was captured by the security forces.

IANS received confirmation from its sources through a Telegram channel that the terrorists were killed on Sunday. They have been identified as Sajid and Bilal, both belonging to Jaish’s Ghaznavi Force.

Official sources said the militants entered Poonch from over the Line of Control three days ago and were engaged by police and security forces in a joint operation in Duran Poshana area along the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch with Shopian.

Earlier this year, Indian intelligence reports revealed that the Ghaznavi Force was created by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed, includes highly trained terrorists to carry out Pulwama-style attacks in India. The Pulwama attack had taken 40 CRPF lives in one go on Februray 14, 2019.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu division, said that both the slain militants were from Pakistan. Two AK 47 rifles, one UBGL and one Thuraya Satphone were recovered from their possession.

The encounter took place amid the sixth phase of ongoing District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw an overall voting percentage of 51 per cent, with Kashmir division registering a voter turnout of 31 per cent and Jammu 68 per cent, according to the Chief Election Officer, Jammu and Kashmir.

The DDC elections is the first democratic exercise after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. Besides the DDC elections. Polling was held for panchayat bypolls in 50 vacant sarpanch seats and 216 vacant panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies.

The DDC elections is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.