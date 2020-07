Muzaffarnagar (UP): A man and his sister were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Kamil, 27, and Perveen, 25, the police said.

The car driver escaped the spot after the accident, SHO of the Kandhla police station Karmvir Singh said.

Source: pti