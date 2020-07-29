2 killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in UP’s Banda

Posted By Qayam Published: 29th July 2020 11:21 am IST
Banda: Two people were killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley near Kiratpur Canal under Girwa Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when Chandrakesh Kushvaha (30) and Bhishmdev Kushvaha (31) were going on a motorcycle and a sand-laden tractor trolley hit them, SHO Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

While Chandrakesh Kushvaha died on the spot, Bhishmdev Kushvaha succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, Pandey said.

Some locals including the families of the deceased staged a protest by keeping the bodies on the road and blocking traffic. They were pacified with the assurance of prompt action, he said.

An FIR has been lodged and the bodies were sent for post mortem examination, the SHO added.

Source: PTI
