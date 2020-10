Hardoi: Two labourers were killed when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling here on Thursday, police said.

Deepak (25) and Devendra (26) died on the spot when the incident took place in Sandila area here, they said.

The two were returning from Lucknow.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver.

