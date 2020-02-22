2 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

A+ A-

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) & Army at Sangam Bijbehara in south Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. The two killed were local militants.

They have been identified as Naveed Bhat alias Furqan, resident of Qaimoh and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat, also a resident of Qaimoh.

Sources said the security forces had a specific input about the presence of the militants that triggered the encounter.

A joint team of police and army conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) after which encounter between the terrorists and the security forces broke out.

This is the 2nd major encounter this week.

On Wednesday (Feb 19), security forces gunned down three militants including a dreaded top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen at Awantipore in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.