2 men commit suicide in separate incidents in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 24 : Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gurguram, the police said on Thursday.

In the first case, Anshul Srivastav (33), a manager with a private company, committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train near the Gurugram railway station.

The locomotive pilot informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) through the station superintendent, which sent the body for post-mortem. One mobile phone of the deceased is missing while another was picked up by another person, the police said.

“Company officials and family members who came to the spot have identified the victim as Anshul. The deceased was residing with his sister and uncle in Faridabad and used to work in a private company in Gurugram,” said Rampal, the investigating officer.

The family of the victim has not expressed any suspicion against anyone and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said. The family members said that the deceased person’s marriage was scheduled in April next year.

“The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday. We are scanning the call details of the deceased to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step. Further probe is on,” the officer said.

In another incident, a 19-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Gurugram.

