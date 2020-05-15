2 migrants killed in UP road accident

Jalaun: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 14 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling, was hit by another vehicle in the Girthan village here in the wee hours of Friday.

There were 46 migrant workers in the mini-truck and were returning from Mumbai.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the hospital in Orai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He has also announced Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the accident.

Source: IANS

