2 Muslim men attacked in UP, police calls it brawl

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, two Muslim men were brutally assaulted and abused in Bulandshahr district.

Videos of the Monday night incident emerged on social media on Wednesday evening in which a group of six to seven men were seen surrounding the two victims and repeatedly kicking and punching them, even as they cried out in pain and begged for mercy.

One of the attackers, a man wearing yellow pants and an orange jacket, is seen grabbing a lathi and attacking the man cowering near the rear wheel of a silver car parked by the side of the road.

One of the men who were assaulted has also claimed the attackers abused them with religious slurs and accused them of cow slaughter. They were also threatened with acid attacks, he further alleged.

It is unclear who shot the video of the attack, in which some other men can be seen sitting on motorcycles and casually observing the horrific assault.

“We were on our way to the market to buy carrots… you can ask the store. They (the attackers) parked bikes in front of us and dragged us away. There were around six or seven men. They asked us, “You think this is Delhi?” one of the men told reporters after the attack.

He also said that his friend and he had been dragged to a location where others were waiting with chains and weapons.

“We had nothing to do with the Delhi violence,” he said.

The Bulandshahr police are investigating the incident but have termed it a ‘brawl that may have been sparked off by an incident of eve-teasing”.

An FIR filed by the police in the matter does not mention any reasons for the attack.