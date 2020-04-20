2 Sadhus, driver killed by mob over rumors of child kidnapping

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Palghar district has reported a horrific case of mob lynching. Two Sadhus among which one was 70-year-old and their driver were attacked and killed on Thursday night after rumours they were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys.

Shocking visuals show angry residents of Gadchinchale village, armed with sticks and stones attacking the Sadhus as police team try to restore order and rescue the 70-year-old man and the two others.

A man can be heard shouting “Oye, isko maro (Hey, hit him)” and the 70-year-old Sadhu can be seen, surrounded by an armed mob and bleeding badly from his head, begging for his life as police try to control situation.

A second shows villagers breaking the glass windows of a police patrol vehicle. A post-mortem report is awaited.

Palghar Police

“The police reached the spot and when they put the victims in the police car, the mob attacked them again. Policemen have also been injured in the incident. The officers managed to bring them to the hospital, but they died. We are investigating the incident and 110 people have been taken into custody,” Kailash Shinde, the District Collector, said.

“I want to appeal to everyone to not believe in rumours. No one is coming to steal from your village or take your child’s kidneys. Villagers have taken the matter into their hands and we will take necessary action,” he added. A case has been registered at the Kasa Police Station located in the interior of Palghar district.

Palghar police has arrested 110 people involved in lynching. The police tweeted about the investigation:

110 ppl have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident. — Palghar Police (@Palghar_Police) April 19, 2020

CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ensured culprits won’t be spared and that the accused have been arrested on the day of crime itself.

The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Fadnavis condemned the attack

Seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking & inhuman.

It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too.

I urge the State Government to immediately set up a High Level Enquiry and…

(1/2) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 19, 2020

“The mob refused to listen to repeated instructions and pleas,” the cops said.

The three men who were killed have been identified as Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), Nilesh Telgane (35), who was driving the care they were travelling in, and Chikane Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri (70). Two of them were sadhus. They were travelling towards Surat to attend the funeral of a common acquaintance.

