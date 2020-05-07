2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19

Kolkata: Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda said.
He said the test results of the two sailors, who showed flu-like symptoms, were awaited.
“Following laid down protocols/procedures, the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
He, however, did not specify the number of personnel at INS Subhas who have been quarantined.
