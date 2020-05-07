menu
search
7 May 2020, Thu
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19

Posted by Qayam Published: May 07, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19

Kolkata: Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda said.

He said the test results of the two sailors, who showed flu-like symptoms, were awaited.

“Following laid down protocols/procedures, the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He, however, did not specify the number of personnel at INS Subhas who have been quarantined.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved