2 terrorists killed in JK’s Handwara (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 2:04 am IST
Srinagar, Aug 19 : Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter that began in Ganipora Kralgund in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Wednesday evening, officials said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed in the Handwara encounter. Search going on,” police said.

Security forces, including Army personnel, had launched a joint operation after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As security forces surrounded the area where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire that triggered the encounter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

