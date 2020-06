2 test COVID-19 positive in Championship clubs: EFL

Lancashire: The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from eight Championship clubs in the latest round of testing.

“Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two Clubs,” the EFL said in a statement.

One of the positive results came at Barnsley, the Tykes have confirmed, with the club saying the individual is “safe” and “remains upbeat”.

The individuals who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

Across League One and League Two, 267 players and staff were tested – one returned a positive result.

The Championship is set to resume on June 20, three days after the Premier League recommences. Leeds United were a point clear of West Brom and sit at the top of the league standings when the campaign was suspended due to coronavirus.

Source: ANI

