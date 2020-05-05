2 US citizens captured in foiled coup attempt: Maduro

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that authorities have arrested two US citizens among a group of “mercenaries”, following an attempted maritime invasion.

The two Americans, Airan Berry, 41, and Luke Denman, 34, were employees of a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp, whose owner has claimed responsibility for the invasion attempt, Maduro said on Monday in a televised address.

During the address, Maduro also showed their passports and other identification documents.

The armed incursion took place on Sunday in the port of La Guaira, 30 km north of the capital Caracas, which, according to Venezuelan officials, was aimed to overthrow the government of Maduro.

Authorities blamed Colombia and the US for plotting the incursion.

Officials from both countries have denied the allegation.

In a statement on Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also noted that the operation “took place in the midst of a global pandemic, disregarding the call of the (UN) secretary-general for a cessation of hostilities in the world”.

Source: IANS

