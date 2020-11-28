2 wrestlers, physio test Covid positive, all asymptomatic: SAI

Sonepat, Nov 2 IANS) Narsingh Yadav, 74kg freestyle wrestler, Gurpreet Singh 77kg Greco-Roman wrestler, and physiotherapist Vishal Rai have tested positive for Coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

“All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat’s Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure,” SAI said in a statement.

“The wrestlers had rejoined the national camp at the Sonepat SAI Centre after the Diwali break and were in quarantine. As per Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, they were tested on the sixth day, i.e. on Friday and their report came on Saturday,” it said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the SAI had announced that shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who is ranked world No.1 in men’s 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, had tested positive for the Coronavirus, and that he too was asymptomatic and was in home quarantine.

Source: IANS

