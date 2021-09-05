2-year-old Indian boy makes a record, memorizes car logos

Abu Dhabi: A two-and-eleven-months-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based boy of Indian origin has been recognised by the India book of records for his amazing grasping and memory skills.

Omar Zayn was born on July 31, 2018, in the Palakkad district of Kerala; has become the youngest person to recall 101 car logos in 4 minutes and 7 seconds.

While most children his age struggle to speak properly, this prodigy has answered many questions related to cars.

Zayn’s interest in cars has grown since he landed in UAE last year and his passion for car logos took a new turn when he learned it online. He has currently memorized more than 110 logos.

“His sole learning came from YouTube. He sat for hours just to understand and memorise logos,” Omar’s father Zainul Abid told Khaleej Times.

A video of Omar memorizing the names of car logos was submitted to the India Book of Records last month, and the family recently received the coveted certificate and recognized his extraordinary talent.

Omar is now preparing to improve his skills by memorizing 150 car logos and brand new logos within one year and hopes to create another record.