2 youth killed 3 injured in separate road mishaps in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 24 : Two youth were killed and three others were injured in two separate road accidents in Gurugram , the police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, an accident occurred in front of the petrol pump on Sheetla Mata Road in the early hours of Monday.

A car coming from Palam Vihar area at high speed crashed into the rear of a canter. The driver of the car died on the spot while the youth sitting on the rear seat was seriously injured. The errant canter driver escaped from the spot after the accident.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek (20), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, while the injured was identified as Paras (20). The injured man is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In connection with the incident, the police have started a probe after registering a case at Sector-5 police station. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy.

“During preliminary investigation it came to fore that Canter was standing on the road. The car came from behind and rammed into it. This caused an accident. However, the whole truth will be revealed either from the CCTV cameras installed nearby or from the arrest of the driver,” said additional in-charge of Sector-5 police station, Satish Kumar.

In the other incident, a man identified as Suraj died in the accident while his friend Pinki and Sachin were injured in the mishap. Suraj was driving his bike while his two friends were pillion riders. All the youth were in their 20s.

The police said Suraj rammed his bike into a tractor trolley which was parked roadside without any warning signage on Sohna road. Suraj died in the mishap while his friends are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

An FIR has been lodged at Sohna Sadar police station and search is on for the erring vehicle and its driver, the police said.

