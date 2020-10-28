‘20.69L rural homes in Raj to receive tap water connection in 2020-21’

Jaipur, Oct 28 : In 2020-21, a total of 20.69 lakh rural houses in Rajasthan will get tap water connection under the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

“This year, there is a plan to provide tap water to 100 per cent rural households in Churu district. Rajasthan is planning to provide 100 per cent tap water connections to all rural households by the year 2023-24. There are about 1.01 crore rural houses in the state, out of which 88.57 lakh do not have domestic tap connection,” he said during a mid-term review meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The review meeting highlighted the need for analysing the existing piped water supply (PWS) schemes in 44,641 habitations, where not a single connection has been provided.

It was also urged to examine the schemes in 20,172 villages, where not a single tap water connection has been provided.

Rajasthan has planned to provide safe drinking water to the remaining 1,545 Fluoride affected habitations having a population of 8.74 lakh by December 2020.

The state was urged to pay undivided attention to universal coverage of water scarce areas, aspirational districts, ASC/ST dominated villages and other villages under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna (SAGY).

To take the programme further, state officials had on Tuesday presented the status of planning and implementation of the mission in Rajasthan before the National Jal Jeevan Mission through video conferencing.

In the year 2020-21, the Centre has allocated Rs 2,522 crore to Rajasthan under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Funds worth Rs 389 crore have already been allocated to the state under the National Water Quality Sub-Mission to provide safe drinking water to certain habitations where water quality was affected.

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages provision of supplying 55 litres of potable water per person per day through tap water connection to every rural home by 2024.

Source: IANS

