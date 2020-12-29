20 dishes prepared for over 800 guests at KCR ‘adopted’ daughter’s wedding

Hyderabad: Over 20 dishes—including Hyderabadi delicacies of Biryani, Qubani ka meetha, Kaddu ki kheer, among others—were spread out for 800 guests that attended Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted daughter Pratyusha’s wedding on Monday.

24-year-old Pratyusha tied the knot to city-based techie Charan Reddy in an intimate ceremony. They were married at a church in Patigadda village near Shadnagar in Rangareddy district. Charan Reddy’s family, however, invited every member of the village to bless the couple and arranged lunch.

Bawarchi (cook) Mohammed Iliyas and his 20-member team from Hyderabad were hired to cook the famous Hyderabadi delicacies. “Various dishes sufficient to serve over 800 people were cooked,” said Iliyas. Villagers of Patigadda said it was like a food festival for them as so many varieties of dishes are not a regular feature in marriages held there.

KCR is also known to have personally inquired about arrangements at the wedding.

Following her rescue from her house where she faced severe domestic violence, KCR declared that he was adopting her as a second daughter. She was provided admission in a private nursing college in Begumpet, where she graduated in 2019.

The marriage was attended by several politicians including the minister for women development and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Ganesh, commissioner of women development Divya Devarajan and several officials of the department.