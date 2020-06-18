20 IAS officers promoted to ACS in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh government has promoted 20 IAS officers to the post of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS).

Among the IAS officers who have been promoted, nine are from the 1988 batch and 11 are from the 1989 batch.

The promotion of the two batches, due in 2018, was approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Chief Secretary, appointments, Mukul Singhal said that all officers from the two batches had been promoted to the ACS rank.

The officers promoted to the ACS rank include Alok Kumar I, Rajneesh Dubey, Rajan Shukla, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, N.V.S. Rami Reddy, Manoj Kumar Singh, Turamalla Venkatesh, Arvind Kumar and S. Radha Chauhan of 1988 batch, and S.P. Goel, Devesh Chaturvedi, Monika S. Garg, Aradhana Shukla, Dimple Verma, Prashant Trivedi, Manoj Singh, Amit Mohan Prasad, Suresh Chandra, Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy and Anil Kumar of 1989 batch.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.