20-month-old baby girl becomes India’s youngest organ donor; saves five lives

By Sameer|   Published: 14th January 2021 3:11 pm IST
baby
Representational Photo

New Delhi: A 20-month-old baby girl, Dhanishtha who was declared brain dead became India’s youngest organ donor.

According to a Zee News report, the organs of the girl who hails from Rohini, New Delhi saved the lives of five persons.

As per the report, Dhanishth, who had fallen from a balcony at her home, was taken to Ganga Ram Hospital on January 8. On January 11, she was declared brain dead.

After getting the tragic news, her parents, Ashish Kumar and Babita decided to donate the organs of the girl. Soon, the hospital retrieved her heart, liver, both kidneys and corneas. These organs were donated to five patients.  

READ:  COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16; 3 cr healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first

Expressing his views, Ashish said that he decided to donate her daughter’s organs after he found many patients in the hospital in need of them. He further said that due to organ donation, his daughter will continue to live despite death.

Appreciating the noble act, chairman of the hospital DS Rana said that it should motivate others.

Highlighting the present ratio of organ donation in India, he said that only 0.26 per million gets ready for this noble act.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Published: 14th January 2021 3:11 pm IST
Back to top button