20-month-old baby girl becomes India’s youngest organ donor; saves five lives

New Delhi: A 20-month-old baby girl, Dhanishtha who was declared brain dead became India’s youngest organ donor.

According to a Zee News report, the organs of the girl who hails from Rohini, New Delhi saved the lives of five persons.

As per the report, Dhanishth, who had fallen from a balcony at her home, was taken to Ganga Ram Hospital on January 8. On January 11, she was declared brain dead.

After getting the tragic news, her parents, Ashish Kumar and Babita decided to donate the organs of the girl. Soon, the hospital retrieved her heart, liver, both kidneys and corneas. These organs were donated to five patients.

Expressing his views, Ashish said that he decided to donate her daughter’s organs after he found many patients in the hospital in need of them. He further said that due to organ donation, his daughter will continue to live despite death.

Appreciating the noble act, chairman of the hospital DS Rana said that it should motivate others.

Highlighting the present ratio of organ donation in India, he said that only 0.26 per million gets ready for this noble act.