20-yr-old Asma comes back to life just before funeral rites

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 29th August 2020 7:00 am IST
dead woman comes back to life

Meerut: A young woman patient, who was declared dead by doctors in Delhi, came back to life while she was being taken home for the funeral. The curious incident has been reported from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

20-year-old Asma, a resident of Mohalla Munnalal in Mawana town was being treated at a hospital in Delhi after she suffered a seizure. Times Now News with reference to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported that Asma was admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 24 when she fell severely ill.

She was declared dead by the doctors on Wednesday, following which the family members were taking her body to her hometown in Mawana. However, the woman showed signs of revival near Ghaziabad.

She was immediately brought home and provided oxygen support. As the news spread, people thronged Asma’s house to see the miracle.

Calling such a thing impossible, Mawana Community Health Centre (CHC) in-charge Dr Satish Bhaskar, however, said sometimes the patient gets into half-conscious state, which makes doctors to believe that the person is dead.

