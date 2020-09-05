20-yr-old woman raped

By Sameer Updated: 5th September 2020 1:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: 3-year RI for 2 accused in minor rape case
Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar when she had gone to collect wood with her mother in a forest, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman’s mother, the incident took place on Friday. Two bike-borne men forcibly took the woman to a nearby sugarcane field, where Salman allegedly raped her.

A case was registered against Salman and his associate Mayank under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab them, SHO Raj Kumar Rana said.

In another incident, a man was booked for allegedly passing inappropriate comments and casteist slurs against a Dalit woman here, police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused, identified as Kapil, under relevant sections of the IPC, SHO HN Singh said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

Source: PTI
