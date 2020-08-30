200 stranded Pakistani nationals in India to return home on Sep 3

By Hamza Ameer

Lahore, Aug 30 : As many as 200 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will return home on September 3.

In the wake of the coronavirus spread, Pakistan had sealed its borders with India to contain the infection, leaving many Indian families stuck in Pakistan and hundreds of Pakistani nationals stranded in India.

During May, Pakistan allowed around 783 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan to return back to their home from the Attari-Wagah border, 32 km from Amritsar.

The Indian nationals were sent back in three phases after Covid screening.

In a letter, issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on request of the High Commission of Pakistan, it has been directed to facilitate the return of Pakistani nationals from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to Attari for their return via Wagah border at 10 a.m. on September 3.

“It is requested that all movement of the vehicles may be facilitated, for enabling the stranded Pakistani nationals to reach Attari on September 3 morning. Drivers, along with vehicles, may be allowed to return to the standing point of place of residence as the case may be after dropping them at Attari,” the MEA notification read.

“It is requested that all returning Pakistani nationals be screened as per international norms and following the health protocol in place”, the notification added.

As per protocols, the border will be opened for one day and the authorities at the Wagah border will receive the returning Pakistanis. All of the returned Pakistani nationals will be screened and tested to check of anyone is carrying the virus before being sent ahead to their respective hometowns.

If anyone is found with symptoms of the novel coronavirus, he/she will be sent ahead to quarantine centres or the relevant medical facilities handling the pandemic.

The Pakistani nationals returning from India have expressed happiness and relief after hearing the news as they had been stuck in India for months.

