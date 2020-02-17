2000 iPhones provided to passengers aboard nCov-hit cruise ship

A+ A-

The Japanese government has found a novel way to use technology as it works to combat the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to its own backyard. So the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, Welfare and LINE are providing 2,000 iPhones to passengers aboard the Diamond Princess.

The ship and its 3,700 passengers were quarantined off the Port of Yokohama after passengers fell sick with the coronavirus.

Wikipedia reports on the worsening situation:

On 7 February, the total number of people on board with confirmed COVID-19 infections grew to 61. Another three cases were detected on 8 February, bringing the total to 64. Six cases were detected on 9 February, while another 65 were detected on 10 February, bringing the total to 135. On 11 February, 39 more people tested positive for COVID-19, including the case of one quarantine officer, bringing the total to 174. Passengers with confirmed cases were reported to be taken ashore for treatment. On 13 February, 44 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 218. On 15 February, 67 more people were reported to be infected, bringing the total to 285.

LINE CSMO Masuda Jun announced on Twitter that passengers will be provided with an iPhone to communicate with doctors.

This time, we have provided 2,000 iPhones with LINE to passengers on Diamond Princess under the cooperation of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, SB and LINE. Providing information to passengers via LINE, and also enabling online consultation with psychological counselors and doctors.