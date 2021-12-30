2021: 8413 appeals solved by Telangana State Information Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Information Commission (TSIC) has announced that it has solved a total of 8413 appeals in the year 2021.

A total of 6792 appeals came in this year and along with a bunch of pending cases from previous years.

“The commission did not function for a period of three years after the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. A huge number of cases remained unsolved because of that,” said the commission.

The state information Commission was formed in September 2017. Along with the Chief Commissioner. there are five commissioners working at the institution.

The Commission has 10000 cases under investigation right now. On average, each Commissioner has close to 1500 cases with them.

“All pending cases will possibly be solved in the next six months. The Commission is using the latest technology to hasten the process. During the Corona lockdown period, cases were investigated on the telephone. We get appeals online on a regular basis. Efforts are being made to get appeals online from rural areas. There are plans to extend the service to villages so that local officers can solve cases. Plans in this regard are underway,” said Buddha Murali, the Chief Information Commissioner in a press note.