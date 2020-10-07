20thYearOfNamo: Modi took oath as CM of Gujarat in 2001

New Delhi: On 7th October 2001, Narendra Modi had taken oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Today, he entered the 20th year as an elected representative of the public.

Swearing-in ceremony

On the occasion, an old video of the swearing-in ceremony went viral on social. In the video, he can be seen taking oath as Gujarat CM for the first time.

At the time of taking oath, he was not even an MLA. Later, he was elected from Rajkot West seat.

Modi became CM of Gujarat after Keshubhai Patel resigned due to ill health.

Journey from CM to PM

He served as the State for more than a decade before resigning from the CM post to become Prime Minister of India in 2014.

As Modi entered 20th year as elected public representative, many BJP leaders including Union Ministers expressed their views.

Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “PM @narendramodi has become one of the longest serving head of an elected government in the world. It is a matter of great pride for every Indian. May he get all the strength so that India and the world grow prosperous with peace and sustainability. #20thYearOfNamo”

PM @narendramodi has become one of the longest serving head of an elected government in the world. It is a matter of great pride for every Indian. May he get all the strength so that India and the world grow prosperous with peace and sustainability. #20thYearOfNamo pic.twitter.com/MZzpiO88W4 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 7, 2020

Amit Malviya tweeted, ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as CM of Gujarat for the first time on Oct 7, 2001. Since then, he has never lost an election as the head of a government…

His longevity as an elected leader is his ability to challenge himself. #20thYearOfNaMo “.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as CM of Gujarat for the first time on Oct 7, 2001. Since then, he has never lost an election as the head of a government…



His longevity as an elected leader is his ability to challenge himself.#20thYearOfNaMo https://t.co/bJURbsgshy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2020

Anurag Thakur wrote, “A remarkable 20 year journey in public service; achieving bold targets, redefining development, governance & leadership.

Man on a Mission

With 20/20 reforms Vision

Building AatmaNirbharBharat w/ Precision

By his every Decision”.

A remarkable 20 year journey in public service; achieving bold targets, redefining development, governance & leadership.



Man on a Mission

With 20/20 reforms Vision

Building AatmaNirbharBharat w/ Precision

By his every Decision



🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi #20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/Bh6IhJ3Ccy — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 7, 2020

Official twitter handle wrote, ” Be it as a Chief Minister for Gujarat or as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Shri Narendra Modi has always been a crusader for people’s welfare. Do watch. #20thYearOfNaMo”.

Be it as a Chief Minister for Gujarat or as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Shri Narendra Modi has always been a crusader for people’s welfare. Do watch. #20thYearOfNaMo pic.twitter.com/df9FMcfjg6 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 7, 2020

PM Sri @narendramodi Ji has completed 6941 successful days in total as CM of Gujarat & PM of India. One of the unblemished tenures ever seen. Kept public welfare as a priority and never worried about himself. Always kept sovereignty & pride of India intact. #20thYearOfNamo pic.twitter.com/9OzbiZ6KBf — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) October 7, 2020