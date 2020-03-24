21-day nationwide lockdown: Guidelines issued

New Delhi: Central Government issued guidelines for containment of the COVID-19 epidemic that has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide.

Here are some of the guidelines.

All Union government offices except defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre and early warning agencies shall remain closed. All State government offices except police, home guards, civil defence, fire, disaster management, prison, District administration and treasury, Electricity, water, sanitation, Municipal bodies shall remain closed. Hospitals, chemist, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance will not halt their services. Commercial and private establishment shall remain closed. However, there are some exemptions. All transportation will remain closed. However, transportation for essential goods and emergency services are allowed. All educational institution should remain closed. All places of worship should be closed for the public. Congregation of more than 20 persons is not allowed in any funeral procession.

It may be mentioned that above list is not exhaustive and it will be in force for a period of 21 days with effect from 25th March 2020.

Click here to download the complete list of guidelines.

Coronavirus cases surge in India

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 519 on Tuesday. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals and nine deaths.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.