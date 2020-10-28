21-year-old woman raped in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 28 : A 21-year-old woman, admitted at Fortis hospital in Sector-44 on October 21 due to breathing problems, was allegedly raped by a man when she was unconscious during the treatment from October 21 to 27.

The victim’s father reported the matter to the police on October 27 when she regained her consciousness and revealed her ordeal to her father.

She reportedly handed a three-page letter to her father and accused a man identified as Vikas.

Whether the accused is a hospital staff or not is yet to be known.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident at Sushant Lok police Station on Wednesday.

After receiving the complaint, the police rushed to the hospital to take the woman’s statement, but the doctors said that the woman was not in a condition to give the statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Maqsood Ahmad said that the matter is being investigated. The record of the hospital, CCTV footage are being scanned.

“The victim is not in a condition to record her statement. The statement of the victim will be taken only after clearance from the doctors, he said.

“The case is being investigated. The parents of the woman do not even know whether the accused is an employee of hospital or not. We are also questioning the hospital management about the incident. The situation will be clear only after the woman gives her statement. Further investigation is on,” the DCP added.

According to the police the victim is a residen of Mahendragarh district and suffering from tuberculosis. Due to breathing problems, she was placed on a ventilator.

The victim’s urged the police to carry out a medical test of his daughter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.