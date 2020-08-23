2,172 new corona cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 : Coronavirus cases continued to increase in Kerala as 2,172 more persons tested positive on Saturday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

In a statement issued here, she said 19,538 persons are corona positive in the state, whereas 36,539 have recovered from the disease.

“A total of 1,292 more patients were cured on Saturday. Of the 2,172 new cases, 1,964 are local infectees. Thiruvananthapuram district continues to record high number of cases, with 464 more persons found positive. Of these, 450 are local infectees,” said Shailaja.

In the past 24 hours, 37,027 more samples were tested for coronavirus.

On Saturday, 1,80,249 persons were under observation at different places, including 16,511 in hospitals. The number of hotspots in Kerala was 616 on Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.