22 industrial projects worth Rs 13,311 cr launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundations for 17 industrial projects besides inaugurating five other projects worth a total Rs 13,311.53 crore.

The projects range from metal and downstream, tourism, textile and apparel, cement, plastic to food processing, said an official.

These 22 industrial units will generate employment opportunities for 10,677 persons in the state.

“I am pleased that step by step, we are going high with impressive investments in the manufacturing sector, and making the position of our state stronger as a manufacturing hub of India. Our consistent efforts to improve the investment ecosystem laced with our peaceful social climate are paying off to realise our desired goal,” said the Chief Minister.

“We must ensure that the citizens and businesses are provided services from the government in a hassle-free and time-bound manner. Towards this objective, the launching of the mobile version of GO PLUS, the land bank information system will be particularly helpful for micro, small and medium enterprises in the state,” he added.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said over the past few months, the state developed and enabled online registration and approval systems for over 30 government to business services.

These systems will now ensure hassle-free and prompt services for industries right from the state department level to the district and block levels, he said.

“Further, the single window system GO SWIFT has been further streamlined and now provides over 50 services covering 18 departments through an end-to-end online mechanism with no need for any physical touchpoint between the applicant and the approving authority,” the minister said.

The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) has recently launched the mobile version of GO-PLUS, a web-based platform to display real-time information about the industrial land available in the state.

Besides, the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has created a land bank of 1,00,000 acres for industrial use.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.