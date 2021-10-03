22-year-old autistic boy missing since Thursday, family appeals to public for help

Hyderabad: A 22 year old autistic boy has been missing since September 30. He was reportedly last seen on a red activa near the Sun City- bandlaguda area wearing a blue/cream checked shirt.

Hamza Khan who said that he is a friend of the brother of Mohd Saad, who has been missing since last Thursday. He had posted a story on his Instagram on Friday about Saad going missing.

Hamza stated that the boy is a “young lively kid and full love, he also has autism.” Saad had reportedly went out on his red activa and “seems to have gotten lost.”

The first information report (FIR) was filed yet as of Sunday afternoon, Hamza said that there’s still no sign of him.

Contact +91 8317497204 if any leads are discovered.