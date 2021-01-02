22-year-old Hyderabad woman dies in road accident in Australia

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old woman from Hyderabad was killed in a road accident at Sydney, Australia on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as M Rakshita, 22, who was pursuing a master’s degree at IIBIT University.

As per media reports, Rakshita was on her way to the university on a two-wheeler when she met with an accident.

Her family originally belongs Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, but have been residing in Hyderabad now. Rakshita’s father Mallepally Venkat Reddy is a retired army personnel and currently working with DRDO in Hyderabad. Her mother Anita is a homemaker.

Further details are awaited.