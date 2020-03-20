22-year-old woman raped by neighbour in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour at home and later threatened by him at Sanjhak village here, police said.

The incident happened a month ago in Shahpur police station limits, they said.

Police said a case was registered on Thursday against the youth who is absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, it is alleged that his daughter was raped by the youth who also threatened her when she was alone at her house.

Both the victim and the accused are tenants living in rooms next to each other, police said.

She opened up about the incident to her family nearly a month later as the accused had been harassing her.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.