2,258 new Covid cases, 2,235 recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 8 : Karnataka has registered 2,258 new Covid cases and 2,235 recoveries, while 22 patients succumbed, taking the state’s death toll to 11,369, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

“With 2,258 fresh cases on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 8,44,147, including 33,320 active cases, while 7,99,439 recovered, with 2,235 discharged in the last 24 hours,” it said.

Bengaluru, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the virus cases, reported 1,046 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,47,748, including 17,978 active cases, while 3,25,824 have recovered, with 502 discharged on Saturday.

Seven more deaths took the city’s toll to 3,945.

Of the 887 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 480 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 35 in Mysuru, 34 in Tumakuru, 33 in Ballari and 29 in Kolar.

Out of 1,06,317 tests conducted on Saturday, 27,823 were through rapid antigen detection and 78,494 through RT-PCR.

Positivity rate was 2.12 per cent and case fatality rate 0.97 per cent, the bulletin said.

Source: IANS

