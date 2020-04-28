23-year-old cop Abu Tahir saves pregnant woman

Nihad Amani

Chennai: The lockdown has rendered life difficult for people around the country, some more than others. Transportation for those who require urgent medical attention is not readily available with police restricting the movement of those who even venture out for essentials. Despite these restrictions that would not have boded well for a couple who made a long seven-kilometre walk as the wife was about to deliver her child, a police constable donated his blood in the nick of time to save the pregnant wife’s and her baby’s life.

After experiencing labour pains Sulochna, 25, and her husband Ezhumalai began the grueling walk towards from their village in Tamil Nadu to a rural hospital where she got admitted. However, she was in dire need of O positive blood to ensure a successful C-section.

Amidst the lockdown, Ezhumalai scouring around for people outside the hospital but to no avail due to the police’s enforcement of the lockdown and social distancing. The police then apprehended and reprimanded him for being out an about. Upon asking him why he was out on the streets, he informed them of his dilemma and wife’s urgent need for blood.

One of the constables named Syed Abu Tahir then immediately offered to volunteer his O positive blood. Both the constable and husband made their way to back to the hospital where the blood donation and subsequent delivery were successful.

After doing his part, Tahir left the hospital where rewards in the form of Rs. 1,000 from the SP and a Rs. 10,000 from the state DGP awaited him. Instead of keeping the money for himself, the Grade II constable of the 2017 batch gave it to the mother. The amount was then used to foot the couple’s hospital bill.

“If that police official had not donated blood, my wife and I would have been in a very difficult spot. My wife and child are well now and I thank that officer and the Trichy police for this help,” said Ezhumalai.

Ezhumlai adds that prior to this incident he used to fear the police, but his recent experienced has altere his opinion.

